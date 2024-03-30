Chris Weidman credits Brad Tavares for teaching valuable lesson, preps for attacks on surgically repaired leg during UFC Atlantic City bout

Chris Weidman believes the fractured leg he suffered in his last fight has helped him prepare for his May 30 bout with Bruno Silva.

Serving as the featured prelim of UFC 292, Weidman triumphantly returned to the Octagon against Brad Tavares over two years after breaking his leg against Uriah Hall in 2021. Weidman would lose the fight by decision and limp out of the cage but credited Tavares' attack for preparing him for his 23rd professional fight against Silva.

When asked about how he felt about his leg on the UFC Atlantic City media day, Weidman said:

"I didn't expect [Brad Tavares] to be kicking and running like that. Obviously, hindsight is 20 20, you know, you break your leg in half like I did, you have to expect these guys coming at your legs... So I learned from that and I'm very cognisant that these guys are gonna be trying to go after my legs."

'The All-American' recalled his team not considering leg kick attacks ahead of UFC 292, a concept he deemed 'crazy.'

Now just 2-7 in his last nine fights, Weidman seemingly faces a tall task ahead of him at UFC Atlantic City with Silva winning 20 of his 23 professional fights by knockout. However, Silva himself is just 1-4 in his last five fights with his lone win in that span against Tavares.

Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares' heartfelt moment post-fight at UFC 292

Since sharing the Octagon at UFC 292, Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares have appeared to share a connection.

After Tavares received a unanimous decision nod on the back of his punishing leg kicks, the two fighters shared a heartwarming moment post-fight. The middleweights congratulated each other as Weidman called Tavares 'good people' while nursing his fractured right leg in a wheelchair.

In the seven months since their fight, Weidman has not competed but will return on March 30 against Bruno Silva. Tavares returned to the cage in February, losing to Gregory Rodrigues by third-round TKO.

Weidman admitted that he contemplated retirement after losing to Tavares but felt he was 'too good' to leave the sport and still felt he possessed the skills of an elite middleweight at 39 years of age.