Chris Weidman gives his thoughts on his losing skid since 2015

Chris Weidman hasn't won a fight in three years now. Since he lost the Middleweight Championship to Luke Rockhold in 2015, Chris Weidman has gone 1-5. It's not the best record, especially for someone who dethroned the greatest of all time in Anderson Silva to win the Middleweight title.

Ultimately, Chris Weidman has remained a big name through that time and has only fought top contenders. He's set to face Omari Akhmedov in what's perhaps the "smallest" name that he's faced in many years.

Regardless, he justified it by rightly claiming that he's always been facing top 5 opponents. Speaking to the media ahead of his Fight Night clash against Akhmedov, Chris Weidman explained his losing skid in the last 4-5 years (H/T MMA Junkie):

“It’s all fights that they’re top five guys that I was right in there with and there’s no shame in that,” he said. “They’re all guys I was doing really well against them, other than the (Dominick) Reyes fight. He got me, he kind of got me early, so I wasn’t able to get as much out of that as I’d like to.”

He said that it was just how MMA works:

“And that’s sometimes how mixed martial arts works. So I just know what my potential is, and I know that I did everything right in training, and I’m just going to go out there and put everything on the line and we’ll see what happens.”

The truth about Chris Weidman's skid

Looking at the record, 1-5 at Chris Weidman's age in MMA would prompt most fans to urge him into retirement. However, few of those fights were one-sided defeats. While he was caught by Dominick Reyes early, most of his fights saw him dominate throughout before getting finished.

Chris Weidman still a high-level competitor who can thang with the best, but the issue comes with him allowing his opponents to finish him. Either way, he'll be hoping to finally bounce back.