Chris Weidman's bold promise to throw ‘hardest leg kick of his life’ in return fight at UFC 292 has fans worried: “That’s not the smartest strategy”

Facebook page Fighters Only recently shared a picture of former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman, alongside the caption:

"Does Chris Weidman stick to his gameplan on Saturday Night?"

In his last outing, Weidman threw a similar kick against Uriah Hall. Things ended unfortunately for Weidman, as he broke his leg in one of the most horrific scenes in UFC history.

Fans, as a result, took the opportunity to react to Weidman's words.

Codie Rhode referenced a popular post-fight interview, in which Weidman's father stood up for him after a defeat. They said:

"That’s not the smartest strategy”

"Whether he throws the leg kick or not it's important to remember, he's still his dad's boy."

"He needs a couple wins man. I'd come right out with a hard unintentional eye poke if i were him"

Chris Weidman himself replied to the post, saying:

"Yes...Yes, he does."

"I don't see him becoming champion again but a win or two before he goes out would be nice to see."

"He should switch to Boxing to be honest. He might break his leg again if he did that to Brad Tavares."

Henry S Ounesivixay summarized just how horrific Weidman's injury was, saying:

"I have trauma from watching his leg dangle. I haven’t paid for a UFC card since then"

User Peter Canning put a positive spin on things, saying:

"Meh respect to him for wanting to go all out.Definitely a ceiling on how high he can climb at this stage in his career after being reduced to journeyman status even before his injury."

Fans react to Chris Weidman's strategy for UFC 292 fight against Brad Tavares

Chris Weidman to face Brad Tavares at UFC 292

Weidman's return from his horrific leg injury will be against fellow middleweight veteran, Brad Tavares. The two are set to headline the prelims.

Weidman was last seen in the octagon when he faced Uriah Hall. In the very first round, he threw a low kick. The kick landed, but Weidman's leg snapped in what is sure to go down as one of the most brutal injuries inside the UFC octagon.

