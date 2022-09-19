“He'll be more than ready” - Christian Lee has already talked to ONE about signing little brother Adrian

ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee believes it’s only a matter of time until we see another member of the Lee household fighting inside the Circle.

The youngest and perhaps the best of the bunch, Adrian Lee, may soon get into the family business and follow his two world champion siblings, Angela and Christian, and rising star sister Victoria.

‘The Warrior’, in an interview with ONE Championship, shared that Adrian’s training has been coming along nicely.

“My brother, he's doing great in his martial arts journey. He's growing every day. He's taller than me now. Physically, he's getting stronger each day. And you know, basically, I said to Chatri, I'm like, ‘Man, by the time this guy turns 18, he's going to be a killer. He'll be more than ready.’ And then Chatri said to me, he's like, ‘We signed you at 17, we want to sign him at 17 too.’”

Christian Lee, of course, had to step out of Angela’s shadows when he made his ONE debut in 2015. Safe to say that has lived up to the massive hype and more, as he won 16 of his 20 fights in ONE, and is now a two-time lightweight world champion.

Adrian, on the other hand, will look to imitate his brother’s success. He’s already making waves in the kickboxing and Pankration scene under the guidance of his doting parents Ken and Jewelz Lee.

The promising teenage prospect already tasted his first gold by winning the junior kickboxing title in his native Hawaii last May. It appears like the family’s signature killer mentality also runs through Adrian’s genes, since he scored two knockouts in one night.

We have yet to see if Adrian’s skills will translate once he takes on the MMA stage. Nonetheless, all signs point that he’ll be a natural just like his three older siblings.

The Lee family’s legacy is in good hands with Adrian and Victoria

It’s no secret that the Lees are considered the promotion’s first family. While established world champions Angela and Christian still have a lot of fights ahead of them, the new generation of Victoria and Adrian are already making sure the legacy of excellence continues.

Christian, for his part, is convinced that Adrian will perhaps be even greater than him one day. ‘The Warrior’ told ONE:

“He's 16 right now, I think my brother's definitely on track. And every day we're in the gym, I'm training him, trying to make him better than I am. So once we see him in the ONE Circle, he's definitely going to be a threat to whatever division he enters.”

Even ONE CEO and Chairman Chatri Sityodtong already holds Adrian in high regard, when the pair met after Christian reclaimed the 170-pound gold from Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160 last month.

Then, there’s Victoria, who has not wasted time and racked up three straight finishes since joining ONE last year.

If she continues her rampage in the women’s division, the 18-year-old prodigy might just be able to break Angela’s record as the youngest MMA world champion in history.

