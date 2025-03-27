Christian Lee determined to share knowledge and experience with brother Adrian so he wouldn’t have to learn the hard way

Christian Lee plans to impart all of his mixed martial arts knowledge on his younger brother and teen MMA phenom Adrian Lee. The 19-year-old Lee delivered his best performance yet at ONE 172 inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, submitting Takeharu Ogawa in just 63 seconds to keep his undefeated record intact.

Not only was it Lee's third straight win in ONE, but the victory earned him his third $50,000 bonus courtesy of ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

As Adrian Lee continues to navigate the early stages of his MMA career, 'The Phenom' will have the advantage of learning from one of ONE Championship's most prolific finishers, who just happens to be his big brother.

Christian Lee said at the ONE 172 pre-show:

"I try to give him as much advice as I can...I’ve been fighting in ONE Championship for 10 years now. I have a lot of advice that I can offer to him. I’m just trying to keep him away from learning a few lessons the hard way like I did."

Adrian Lee is not rushing despite impressive 3-0 start

With a 3-0 start, Adrian Lee and his growing army of fight fans are understandably excited about his future in mixed martial arts.

But despite the blockbuster start, 'The Phenom' has no intention of rushing things.

Adrian Lee told the South China Morning Post:

"I definitely think when my coaches say I’m ready, I’ll be ready...For now, I’m taking it one fight at a time. Step by step, growing and evolving with my skill set so I can become the most complete fighter I can be."

Thus far, that approach has worked well for Lee.

The only question fans are left with now is, what's next for Lee who celebrated his 19th birthday and another big win in March? If you missed any of the action, you can watch the full ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang replay on demand via watch.onefc.com.

