“I'm really just focused” - Christian Lee says blocking out distractions key to his recent success

MMA sensation Christian Lee is unbothered these days as he begins his second reign as ONE lightweight world champion.

Now older, wiser, and armed with lessons from his first tenure as ONE Championship’s 170-pound division king, Lee has found a way to block out all the outside noise and just focus on what matters the most.

The 24-year-old Singaporean-American star has found solace in two things -- quality training and family bonding. Everything else is just a distraction that he can no longer afford at this point.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, Lee bared the secrets to his most recent success. The United MMA and Evolve MMA fighter was able to vanquish his personal demons and unseat his former usurper Ok Rae Yoon to reclaim his lost world title at ONE 160 last August.

Christian Lee shared:

“It was great. For me, I don't really care too much for social media anyways. I just spent all the time focused on training. The rest of my time is spent with my family. I have more than enough. I have my hands full with running after my one-year-old baby girl, just spending the time at home with my wife and my daughter, then going into the gym and training. I'm really just focused, blocking out all distractions, and only having my focus on the task at hand.”

‘The Warrior’ admitted that his initial unanimous decision defeat to Ok last year left him in a dark place. Lee felt he did everything by the book and did enough to win but still came out on the losing end somehow.

He took almost a year off following that setback to re-align his priorities. Lee returned a whole different monster and annihilated Ok with a brutal two-round pounding.

‘The Warrior’ made sure the judges were out of the equation this time around, as he took out his South Korean rival with a barrage of violent knees.

Christian Lee draws inspiration from daughter Alia Mae

Christian Lee has another reason why he’s so calm and content these days. The joys of fatherhood have done wonders for both his personal life and his MMA career.

Lee and his wife Katie welcomed Alia Mae last year, and they couldn’t be any happier. His wife and daughter were even in attendance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, when ‘The Warrior’ took back what was his against Ok.

In the same interview with ONE, Christian Lee shared how important it was for him to see his family cheering him on:

“Having them there, having them be a part of the whole process just helped to take a big weight off my shoulders, take away the pressure, just to be able to relax and to be a dad the whole week of the fight. Then when it came down to the night of the fight, just focus on the fight, on the task at hand. And then right away, I was able to go back to being a dad.”

