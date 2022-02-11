“He really likes to play that defensive game, running around the whole time” - Christian Lee shades Ok Rae Yoon’s fighting style

Christian Lee isn’t through dissecting and taking digs at now reigning lightweight champion Ok Rae Yoon. The 23-year-old Singaporean-American superstar is patiently waiting for ONE Championship to book an immediate rematch between him and the South Korean fighter.

In a recent interview with South China Morning Post, Lee broke down Ok Rae Yoon’s fighting style. The former champion went on to explain how he has been so successful. Lee also revealed how he would fight the South Korean when they inevitably run it back.

Christian Lee said:

“Well, you know, I feel that Ok Rae Yoon, his biggest strength is the fact that he carries such as a defensive posture. He just stays right at the end of your punches. And he really likes to play that defensive game, running around the whole time. And then at the very end of the fight, he likes to turn it on. Get the judges’ scorecards and then try to win the fight that way. That's been his strategy in all of his fights in ONE Championship so far. So you know, rather than going in there and chasing him, giving him what he wants. You know in that rematch it's going to, I think everyone's going to see, it's going to be a very different fight. I'm not going to chase him, I'm going to just stand there, give him exactly what he wants. And I'm going to beat him at his own game. I'm going to beat him everywhere.”

Catch SCMP MMA’s full interview here:

Christian Lee is fully fixated on reclaiming his lightweight strap

There hasn’t been much else on Lee’s mind these days. Apart from spending time with his family at home in Hawaii and running United MMA, the family-owned gym, Lee has been obsessed with getting Ok Rae Yoon back in the circle and righting his wrongs.

While Ok Rae Yoon said in a 2021 interview with SCMP that he would want to dominate Lee in their rematch, ‘The Warrior’ isn’t convinced. Lee went on to say that the South Korean’s style isn’t going to change.

“You know, of course, Ok Rae Yoon, he's a fighter, he's going to say that he wants to finish me this time, he's going to say that he wants to knock me out. But I really feel that he's going to try to play the exact same game to try to lead to the same outcome, which is a five-round, close decision in his favor. I think that's [his] best shot.”

ONE Championship is expected to book the Christian Lee vs. Ok Rae Yoon rematch sometime this year, although a date has yet to be proposed or confirmed. There’s a possibility it could also come at ONE X on March 26th, where Lee’s older sister Angela will be defending her ONE women’s atomweight world title against Stamp Fairtex.

Ok Rae Yoon claimed late last year that he was going to spend a few months rehabilitating from injuries. But as soon as he’s ready, Christian Lee wants him back across the circle.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim