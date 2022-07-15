“A legend in the sport” - Christian Lee still open to future showdown with Eddie Alvarez

Christian Lee has revealed that he’s still open to a future showdown with former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez.

If Lee reclaims his world title belt against Ok Rae Yoon next month at ONE 160, the 25 year-old hard-hitter said he would love to go up against the legendary fighter.

Christian Lee told SCMP MMA:

"I think it would be great to get a win over Eddie. As I said, he's a very accomplished fighter. He's gotten belts in multiple organizations and he's definitely going to go down as a legend in the sport. So it's definitely a fight that I would love to make happen. But you know, right now, I got this fight ahead of me, and I'm not sure who Eddie's next fight is. But you know, hopefully, he has a few wins, and then maybe we'll cross paths in the future."

A fight between Lee and Alvarez has been the dream matchup since 'The Underground King' made his ONE debut in 2019. However, Alvarez has experienced some losses on his record, which continue to prevent him from securing a top contender spot.

Even so, the hype hasn't seemed to stop. When asked if he was tired of talking about a possible fight with Alvarez, former lightweight world champion Lee said:

"No, I don't. I mean, it was big news for ONE Championship when he got signed, because he and DJ [Demetrious Johnsin] were the first UFC champions coming into ONE going for a shot at the belt. So you know, they've done a great job in their careers. I think they've earned their right to want a title shot. But you know, both of them have tried and I think DJ, he's coming out, he's going to be going for the belt again, and I'm sure that Eddie will be on his way to a title shot again soon."

Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon are set to settle their score at ONE 160

Christian Lee and Ok Rae Yoon are settling the score in a world title rematch at ONE 160 on Friday, August 26.

They met previously at ONE: Revolution in 2021. At the time, Lee was on top of the world, dominating the lightweight division after three successful world title defenses.

The South Korean power striker entered the bout off the back of a major decision win against Eddie Alvarez, earning his world title shot in the process.

In what many expected to be a victory for Christian Lee, the decision fell in favor of Ok Rae Yoon. The controversial verdict put both Lee and the South Korean star in an awkward position.

With their title bout on the horizon, both fighters are looking to settle the score with a convincing finish and not leave it to the judges.

