“We got a great thing going” - Christian Lee talks about relationship with father Ken Lee

‘The Warrior’ Christian Lee regained the ONE lightweight world championship in an absolutely dominant performance against Ok Rae Yoon at ONE 160. Nearly a year after the controversial decision that crowned Ok the division’s king, Lee was determined to show the world that he was the true lightweight world champion. ‘The Warrior’ knocked out the South Korean just 60 seconds into the second round.

Following the victory, Christian Lee spoke to ONE Championship and gave much of the credit for his success to his coaching staff and support system. He specifically thanked his father, Ken Lee, who has been with him every step of the way throughout his MMA journey.

“You know, he just said, ‘we did it.’ You know all the hard work that we put in, so many hours in the gym every single day, my dad's in there, ready to coach me. So, you know, a lot of dads, they're not going to put that kind of dedication into raising their children, let alone coaching them, after they're already an adult. So I really appreciate having him as my coach. We got a great thing going.”

Of course, Christian Lee is one member of the famous fighting Lee family made up of his sister, ONE atomweight world champion Angela Lee and their younger sister Victoria Lee, otherwise known as ‘The Prodigy.’ At just 18 years old, Victoria Lee holds an undefeated record of 3-0 inside the circle.

Christian Lee’s younger brother Adrian Lee looks to help the family’s MMA legacy

Angela, Victoria, and Christian Lee have been nothing short of phenomenal under the ONE Championship banner. Seeing a family dominate in the fashion that they have is unprecedented, but the family still has another ace in the hole.

Sixteen-year-old Adrian Lee is just starting his combat sports career and already has a slew of accomplishments, including a junior kickboxing title in his first event in the sport, a North American Grappling Association championship, and the USFL National Pankration Championship.

Speaking about his younger brother to ONE Championship, Christian Lee claimed that Adrian Lee will be a better version of himself once he steps onto the global stage.

“[Adrian is] going to be a better version of me by the time he steps into the Circle. Being able to strike, being able to mix it up, take it to the ground and finish his appointment or keep it standing. His skills are developing really nicely, and I’m excited for him.”

