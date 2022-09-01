“I’m full of gratitude” - Christian Lee thanks everyone who helped him reclaim the ONE lightweight world title

Christian Lee made it clear that his world title-winning victory against Ok Rae Yoon in the main event of ONE 160 was not a one-man effort.

‘The Warrior’ reclaimed the ONE lightweight world championship by dominating the South Korean in the rematch. Lee went on to earn a TKO victory in the early minutes of round two.

Christian Lee, who was on the short end of a controversial decision loss in their first encounter, left no doubt this time around by dispatching Ok Rae Yoon using precise destruction.

After ending the bout via a series of technical knee strikes, the 24-year-old ONE superstar capped off his sweet revenge by also winning a cool $50,000 performance bonus.

In the aftermath of his career-defining win, Lee made sure to thank everyone who made his amazing feat possible. The United MMA and Evolve standout graciously thanked his family and his team in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“Without a doubt, I would not be here if it wasn’t for the love and support from my beautiful wife, daughter, my family and my team. Thank you to my head coach, my dad, always in my corner, coaching me day in and day out of every camp. Thank you to my brother Adrian and Spencer for being here in Singapore with me and throughout the whole process.”

“Thank you to coach @harushimanishi for all of the mitt work and coachi g, @officialsugashak for being a key training partner this camp, @bpucci for always being there for my camps, @dickingaround_ @koji.takeda_official @daichiabe.jp for all of the help early on in camp”.

Lee also showed his gratitude to ONE Championship for giving him a platform to showcase his talents in front of the whole world. All 20 of Lee’s professional fights have come inside the circle.

“Thank you @yodchatri for the 50K bonus and for allowing me to showcase my skills on such an amazing platform. I’m full of gratitude and just so thankful for everyone’s support.”

Christian Lee has a strong support system

While Christian Lee is on his own inside the circle once the bell rings, he has all the help in the world in the build-up to that moment.

The ONE lightweight king followed the same path as his sister and fellow world champion, Angela Lee, on her way to becoming arguably the best female fighter in the organization.

By now, we already know that fighting is a family affair for the Lee siblings. Their parents, Ken and Jewelz, are also heavily involved in their careers and support them every step of the way.

Christian Lee even has two younger siblings hoping to become world champions themselves. Eighteen-year-old undefeated phenom Victoria Lee, who also competes in ONE as an atomweight, and the up-and-coming Adrian Lee, who is expected to turn pro soon, are already taking the MMA world by storm.

