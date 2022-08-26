“I’ll be pushing from start to finish” - Christian Lee explains his approach in rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

Christian Lee has no more trust left for MMA judges. After 'The Warrior' lost his lightweight crown to Ok Rae Yoon in a close Unanimous Decision, the Singaporean-American fighter will be seeking a finish in the rematch.

ONE 160 will see a rematch between Ok and Lee with the ONE Lightweight World Championship on the line. Not only is 'The Warrior' Lee confident in his finishing abilities, but the 24-year-old also said he'll be able to reclaim his lost throne in the first round.

While speaking to ONE Championship, Lee said:

“I still plan on finishing Ok [Rae Yoon] in the first round. However, I’m very confident in my conditioning. And I know that if it takes five rounds to [win], I’ll be pushing from start to finish.”

The game plan for recapturing his lost world title is simple, according to the 24-year-old. He explains:

"I have a really straightforward approach to this fight: I plan on bringing the fight to him, walking forward, hitting him, and putting him down.”

The main event of ONE 160 will see 'The Warrior' Christian Lee aim to finish Ok Rae Yoon in the first. The quest to reclaim his lost ONE Lightweight World Championship will take place on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Can Christian Lee reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title in his highly anticipated rematch with Ok Rae Yoon?



| Aug 26 | Suplex city! 🤼‍♂️Can Christian Lee reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title in his highly anticipated rematch with Ok Rae Yoon? #ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship Suplex city! 🤼‍♂️Can Christian Lee reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title in his highly anticipated rematch with Ok Rae Yoon? 👀#ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/h7HIIwP84m

Christian Lee questions Ok Rae Yoon's abilities

Lee and Ok fought five grueling rounds against each other in 2021. After full-time had concluded, the judges chose the South Korean to walk away with the victory.

After their initial battle, Lee questioned whether Ok did deserve to win the fight. Now, he calls into question Ok's other victories in ONE Championship as well. He said:

"I wouldn’t really say [Ok Rae Yoon] is much of a killer. He got very lucky in his first three fights in ONE. You know, winning decisions. In my opinion, I think those are three fights he [should have] lost.”

Ok won three impressive victories in 2021, which earned him ONE's 2021 Male MMA Fighter Of The Year award. He defeated former ONE World Champion Marat Gafurov, followed by former UFC champion Eddie Alvarez, and ultimately captured the lightweight throne against Christian Lee. All of these wins were via decision, with Lee questioning the judging in each of them.

The two top-ranked lightweights will get to prove their ONE gold worth in the main event of ONE 160 on August 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



Will Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon?



| Aug 26 | That was CLOSEWill Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon? #ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship That was CLOSE 😳Will Christian Lee secure the finish in his highly anticipated rematch against Ok Rae Yoon? 👀#ONE160 | Aug 26 | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/gObiaTpI05

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by micah.curtis85