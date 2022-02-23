Christian Lee willing to give Eddie Alvarez, Dagi Arslanaliev title shot if he reclaims lightweight belt

Former ONE lightweight world champion Christian Lee recently said he would give former UFC lightweight king Eddie Alvarez and No. 2-ranked lightweight contender Dagi Arslanaliev both a shot at the belt once he gets it back from Ok Rae Yoon.

Both Lee and Ok have verbally agreed to a rematch, according to ‘The Warrior,’ with a date and venue being finalized.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Christian Lee talked about what’s in store for his immediate future.

“I'd definitely be willing to fight Eddie [Alvarez]. But you know…right now, the only fight I'm focused on is Ok Rae Yoon. I'm very set on getting my belt back. And then from there, you know, if Eddie Alvarez is ready to fight, I'd love to take that on and give him the title shot that he's been wanting,” Lee said.

Another man Lee would no doubt be willing to face is former adversary Dagi Arslanaliev. Lee and Dagi locked horns in the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Championship Final in October 2019.

Lee stepped into the fight on late notice for Alvarez himself, and at the time, Dagi was considered the boogeyman of the lightweight division. Though he would certainly give Dagi a chance, ‘The Warrior’ feels the result would be the same if they ever fought again.

“If I fought Dagi again, I would definitely finish him within three rounds. In my fight with him, I took that fight on eight days notice with no training or preparation. And I still dominated him, you know. Taking nothing away from him. I know that's going to be a tough fight. But I know it's also going to go the same way,” Lee added.

Christian Lee will settle for nothing less than an immediate rematch with Ok Rae Yoon

At this point, it’s obvious Christian Lee won’t step back into the Circle with anyone other than Ok Rae Yoon. The 23-year-old former lightweight king is determined to prove to the world that his first loss against the South Korean was nothing more than an aberration.

Lee has no qualms waiting patiently for his chance at redemption, which he feels he is rightfully owed after the controversial decision late last year.

“I'm okay. I'm okay, sitting down and waiting until he's ready to fight again. So I'm very much looking forward to overturning and overriding that previous decision. I'm not interested in any other fights yet other than Ok Rae Yoon,” Lee said.

