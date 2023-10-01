Chy Westbrook: Age, profession, kids, and everything else about Jermell Charlo's wife

Jermell Charlo is married to Chy Westbrook. Charlo is considered among the greatest talents of our times and has amassed a professional boxing record of 35-1-1 with 19 knockouts in his career so far. He has ruled the light middleweight division and he is looking forward to extending his dominance in the super middleweight division as well.

The 33-year-old boxer has found success and fulfillment in professional as well as personal life. His wife Chy Westbrook belongs to Hawaiian and Samoan ancestry. The couple has a kid together.

Although Jermell Charlo is a famous athlete, he keeps his personal life away from the glitter and glamor of the sports entertainment industry. He uses social media accounts for professional content like fight promotion and brand endorsements. Therefore not a lot is known about Westbrook and their kid’s age and other details.

Westbrook’s Instagram profile lists her profession as a ‘personal assistant’. However, the details and the nature of her work are not public. She has two kids from her past relationship as well. At the time of this article’s publishing, Westbrook had 14,000 followers on Instagram.

Chy Westbrook uses social media handles to extend support to Jermell Charlo

Unlike Jermell Charlo, Westbrook uses her social media handle to share her pictures with her family as well as her husband. Her Instagram also sees pictures from Charlo’s fights and other promotional events.

