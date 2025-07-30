  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Ciryl Gane's coach claims Tom Aspinall "has more pressure on him" than any fighter over the past decade ahead of UFC 321

Ciryl Gane's coach claims Tom Aspinall "has more pressure on him" than any fighter over the past decade ahead of UFC 321

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 30, 2025 05:36 GMT
MMA coach makes huge claim about the pressure on Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC 321. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
MMA coach makes huge claim about the pressure on Tom Aspinall ahead of UFC 321. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Coach Fernand Lopez recently shared his thoughts on Tom Aspinall fighting his pupil Ciryl Gane next. He claimed that the Englishman will be under immense pressure going into his first title defense as the undisputed UFC heavyweight champion, more than any other fighter over the last decade.

Ad

Aspinall is set to face Gane in the main event of UFC 321 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi in October. After Jon Jones' retirement last month, the then-interim heavyweight titleholder Aspinall was promoted to full champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Englishman notably chased a high-profile title unification fight against Jones for months, but to no avail. After an extended time away from action, Aspinall will finally face Gane, who is on a two-fight win streak.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, Lopez shared his two cents on the fight and explained why Aspinall will be under tremendous pressure to perform, saying:

"Tom Aspinall has more pressure on him than any other fighter has experienced in the last decade. Could you imagine what would happen if Aspinall does not deliver on October 25? That will be beyond an embarrassment. This is a lot of pressure that you don't want to take on your shoulders... I think when they get locked up in the cage, you will understand why Ciryl Gane was in that silence."
Ad
Ad

Tom Aspinall wants to eliminate Ciryl Gane from heavyweight title conversation for good at UFC 321

Tom Aspinall recently spoke about his upcoming fight against Ciryl Gane and claimed he's looking to remove the Frenchman from any future title fight conversations.

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Aspinall pointed out that Gane has had two title opportunities in the past and made it clear that he intends to make the Frenchman's third attempt his last. He said:

Ad
"This is the fourth time that we've been matched up together. Me and Ciryl got into the UFC around about the same time... Now we are matched up, on the 25th of October, Abu Dhabi. Me and Ciryl, the fourth attempt is here, and this is Ciryl's third title shot. So, we are going to try and get rid of Ciryl Gane from the title picture for good."
Ad

He continued:

"We both have a niche style for heavyweights. We don't fight like heavyweights, both of us. So, this could be the fastest, the best-moving heavyweight fight that anybody's ever seen. We're both great movers, we're both light on our feet, we're both elusive, so, this is going to be great." [H/t: MMA Junkie]
Ad

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications