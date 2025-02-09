Citing Conor McGregor as example, Ali Abdelaziz shares what might have happened to Tony Ferguson had he taken the Khabib Nurmagomedov fight

The manager of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, Ali Abdelaziz cited Conor McGregor as an example to share his opinion on what would have happened to Tony Ferguson if he fought against Nurmagomedov.

Ferguson and Nurmagomedov were scheduled to fight five times inside the UFC octagon but the fight never materialized. Nurmagomedov defended his title against McGregor at UFC 229 in Las Vegas. The fight sold the highest number of pay-per-views in UFC history.

Nurmagomedov submitted McGregor in the fourth round and since then 'The Notorious' hasn't been his former self. McGregor stepped into the octagon three times since then and lost two of those fights. In his last fight, the Irishman suffered a broken tibia against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 and hasn't competed since. In a post on X, predicting the outcome of a fight between Ferguson and Nurmagomedov, Abdelaziz wrote:

"I really believe that if Khabib vs Tony fight happened, it would take 5 to 10 years of Tony’s career, just like Khabib did with the Conor."

Dustin Poirier reveals Conor McGregor as the hardest puncher he ever faced

Dustin Poirier recently revealed Conor McGregor as the hardest puncher he has faced in his career. Poirier fought the Irishman three times in the UFC and was victorious in two of those fights.

'The Diamond' was last seen in the octagon at UFC 302 in his title fight against Islam Makhachev. Poirier is expected to compete one last time before retiring from the sport.

During an interview with Jim Rome, Poirier claimed McGregor was the most powerful hitter he faced. He said:

"I would say the biggest puncher I've ever faced, It's probably Conor [McGregor] man. He's got something special, you know? The way he's put together, he's just got natural god given power."

