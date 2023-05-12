CKB teammates Dan Hooker and Carlos Ulberg reveal their childhood celebrity crushes

Dan Hooker and City Kickboxing (CKB) teammate Carlos Ulberg recently sat down with the UFC and hilariously revealed their childhood celebrity crushes.

The two New Zealanders, who are not only teammates but also close friends, were taking part in the UFC Charlotte media day as Ulberg makes his return to the octagon this weekend against Ihor Potieria.

The light heavyweight fighter last stepped into the cage in November 2022, winning via first round KO against Nicolae Negumereanu at UFC 281. The win extended 'Black Jag's' winning streak to 3 and marked back-to-back first round finishes to his name.

When asked by 'The Hangman' for his celebrity crush, Carlos Ulberg's hand shot straight up with his answer. He said:

"I want to answer that one, Jessica Alba. yeah."

For Dan Hooker, the lightweight fighter is currently preparing for his UFC 290 bout against Jalin Turner at International Fight Week in July. Hooker returned to winning ways at UFC 281 last year when he dispatched of Claudio Puelles via body kick, and his bout with Turner is expected to see the victor rise up the 155lb divison's rankings.

When asked about his celebrity crush, Hooker had a name without hesitation. The 33-year-old said:

"Britney Spears"

Check out the clip here:

Dan Hooker weighs in on Conor McGregor versus Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are expected to face-off against one another before the end of the year. The pair have also recently wrapped filming for the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF), which begins airing on May 30.

The upcoming TUF season is expected to feature a heated rivalry between the two lightweight stars, and Dan Hooker recently stated that McGregor choosing Chandler as an opponent was the perfect choice.

According to 'The Hangman', a win over 'Iron' would all but guarantee McGregor a lightweight title shot due to the star power of both fighters. He said:

"That's the best fight for Conor. That's the biggest name that puts him one fight off a title shot. I feel like the next best fight in lightweight is probably me for Conor, but it's far more dangerous than Chandler. I feel like beating me still doesn't put you in line for a title shot. I feel like [if] he beats Chandler, regardless of the situation, knockout, decision, submission, he gets a title shot off of that and that's truly what Conor's after."

Catch Dan Hooker's comments here:

