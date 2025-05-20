Claressa Shields drops major update on future MMA career plans after earning 2-1 PFL record 

Claressa Shields has recently confirmed that she has no desire to continue her MMA career, and she is walking away from the sport with a record of 2-1.

In Nov. 2020, Shields signed a three-year contract with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), and she made her MMA debut in June 2021 against Brittany Elkin. In her second fight, 'GWOAT' faced Abigail Montes, where she took her first career loss. In her last MMA fight, Shields faced Kelsey DeSantis and won by split decision in Feb. 2024.

In a recent interview with The Ariel Helwani Show, the heavyweight boxing champion was asked about her future with MMA. In response, Shields said:

"MMA is done, sweetheart. It was fun... I don't have enough time to train for it. It takes six to eight months to just get ready to defend takedowns. And even though I got a lot better, I got a lot better, I put in time, my arm broke twice. Hey, it was fun and I enjoyed every fight."

She added:

"I did it because I wanted to prove a point. I proved that point to meet three times, but you can say twice because I won twice... It just takes a lot of time to train for MMA, the time that I don't have. I did have aspirations like being PFL MMA world champion... Just not enough time."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments (via @jedigoodman on X) below:

Claressa Shields discusses her future boxing plans; wants to fight three times a year

Claressa Shields is the current undisputed female heavyweight boxing champion with an undefeated record of 16-0. She is scheduled to defend her undisputed status and heavyweight titles against Lani Daniels on July 26 in Detroit, Michigan.

In an interview with Local 4, 'GWOAT' talked about her future plans in boxing. Expressing her desire to fight three times a year, Shields said:

"Honestly, I want to fight three times this year because I've wanted to fight three times for the past three, four years, three times a year, and I haven't been able to. I'm only been able to fight one time every year, and I want to give my fans something to look forward to. So, to be able to fight twice is great, but to be able to fight three times is even better. I feel like I'm in great shape."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below (16:44):

