Claressa Shields gets brutally honest about her future in MMA: "It's not enough time in the day"

Undisputed female heavyweight champion Claressa Shields arguably has the best resume in boxing. Shields has also delved into MMA with the PFL, though with less success.

Shields was recently at the Theatre in Madison Square Garden for Keyshawn Davis vs. Denys Berinchyk, where the five-division world champion was asked about her future in MMA.

In brutal honesty, 'GWOAT' admitted she doesn't have enough time to train in the sport to become champion, saying:

"I don't know about MMA. I mean, I did everything that I want to do over there. You know, I went over there. I won two fights, I lost one (by) split. Um, it's not enough time in the day for me to train for MMA. It's not enough time to commit to train to become PFL world champion.

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below (0:32):

All three of Shields' MMA fights came under the PFL banner. After defeating Brittney Elkin via TKO, she lost to Abigail Montes via split decision, in 2021. The 29-year-old's latest bout was at PFL vs. Bellator: Champs, where she defeated Kelsey DeSantis via split decision.

Savannah Marshall calls out Claressa Shields

In a decorated amateur and professional boxing career, only Savannah Marshall defeated Claressa Shields. Incidentally, The 'GWOAT' is the only one to hold a victory over Marshall in professional boxing.

The pair met in October 2022 at the O2 Arena for the undisputed middleweight title, with the American winning via unanimous decision. Shields has been open to a rematch, but only in the US, as she fought the Brit on her home turf last time.

Before Shields fought Danielle Perkins for the undisputed heavyweight title, the Brit picked her former opponent to win and expressed interest in fighting for the title.

Now, in a recent interview with Seconds Out's Ayman Khan, Marshall subtly alluded Shields might not be interested in a rematch, saying:

"I've been chasing that rematch since we fought in 2023. Went over to MMA. Chased her there. It just hasn't materialized. And I'm more than happy to come to America, more than happy to go to Saudi, wherever she wants to go. I think it's just a case of like does she really want it?"

Check out Savannah Marshall's comments below (4:40):

After her loss to Shields, Marshall claimed the undisputed middleweight title from Franchon Cruz-Dezurn. Her latest fight was in MMA, defeating Mirela Vargas via TKO at PFL Europe 2 in 2024.

