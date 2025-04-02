Claressa Shields goes nuclear on Ryan Garcia while giving Devin Haney "a lot of respect" 

Multiple-weight world champion Claressa Shields recently went after Ryan Garcia. Bringing up his controversies in the past, the 30-year-old fighter failed to hold back. She also talked about Garcia's fight against Devin Haney, where he supposedly tested positive for Ostarine.

In the build-up to his fight against 'The Dream,' Garcia appeared out of the ordinary. After emerging victorious, the 26-year-old's antics failed to stop as he was often witnessed inebriated and uttering inappropriate words on his X spaces. He also went on racist rants, exploding on Shields on certain occasions.

Garcia is currently scheduled to fight Rolando Romero on May 2 in Times Square, New York. 'King Ry' currently holds one loss in his record against Gervonta Davis. Although he emerged victorious, his previous fight against Haney was turned into a no-contest after alleged steroid usage.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, 'GWOAT' does not believe Garcia has changed his behavior:

"I'm hoping that Rolly [Romero] catches Ryan and puts his lights out. Ryan's a drug cheat, and he knows he cheated. The world keeps saying, 'Devin couldn't get out of the way of a hook. He got hit with a steroid hook.' He was positive for Ostarine. Ryan is disrespectful, man. He's a disrespectful kid."

He continued:

"He was saying the N-word. He said that my dad r**** me, and all type of stuff. There still hasn't come an apology from him yet. I don't care how drunk he was, that's not acceptable. I have to give a lot of respect to Devin because I would've handled things way differently."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below (0:18):

Ryan Garcia claims to have reunited with trainer Derrick James

After his fight against Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia parted ways with his trainer and former professional boxer, Derrick James. Claiming there was no animosity between them, 'King Ry' then started working with Canelo Alvarez's coach, Eddy Reynoso.

However, Garcia recently announced that he had reunited with James. On X, the 26-year-old said:

"Major announcement. Working with Derrick James this camp. And it’s been going great. Let's go. May 2nd fatal fury."

Check out Ryan Garcia's post below:

