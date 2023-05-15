Claressa Shields, the women's boxing champion who is No.2-ranked in the pound-for-pound (P4P) list, has also competed in MMA. Shields has never hidden a desire to compete in MMA and signed with PFL. She holds a 1-1 record under PFL banners and has not fought professionally in mixed martial arts anywhere else.

In boxing, Shields is 13-0 and considered a P4P great. In MMA, however, things haven't been quite the same. In her debut, everything appeared to be written in the stars. Shields showcased impressive defensive grappling, especially for a debutant transitioning from boxing, and finished her opponent in the third round.

Shields beat Brittney Elkin in her first outing, with the fight available on YouTube.

Check out Claressa Shields' MMA debut here:

Shields took on Abigail Montes in her second fight in October 2021. The battle was grueling, with Shields and Montes going back and forth in exchanges on the ground and on foot. Eventually, the judges awarded a split decision in favor of Montes, putting Shields' record at 1-1.

Watch Claressa Shields take on Abigal Montes in her second MMA fight here:

Claressa Shields to box Hanna Gabriels next and looks to get back to MMA in 2023

Shields will step into the boxing ring next and has not fought in MMA since October of 2021. She is looking to change that, however, and hopes to fight at least a few times in 2023.

Speaking to the Detroit News, she stated that she would like to get back into MMA competition. She said she "will be in an MMA cage next year for a few fights."

Shields fights under the moniker "GWOAT" which presumably stands for greatest woman of all time. Given her impressive performances in the squared circle, she has certainly put himself in consideration for that title.

She'll look to make a statement as she rematches Hannah Gabriels. Shields won their first fight via unanimous decision.

Poll : 0 votes