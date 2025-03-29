Claressa Shields offers Amanda Serrano secret to beating Katie Taylor

Boxing legend Claressa Shields offered insights on how Amanda Serrano can overcome the challenge of Katie Taylor in their scheduled bout.

Ad

Serrano is set to clash with Taylor in a trilogy fight for the undisputed super lightweight title on July 11, 2025, at Madison Square Garden. ‘The Real Deal’ is yet to secure a victory against ‘KT’ but is determined to get her hand raised in their third showdown.

The fight announcement has created a buzz on the internet, with the boxing community sharing their thoughts. During her appearance on Fight Hype, Shields was asked to share a strategy for Serrano to secure a win over Taylor. ‘GWOAT’ emphasized that the Irish fighter’s experience and durability make her a formidable opponent.

Ad

Trending

Shields highlighted Serrano’s last fight and pointed out that her struggles didn’t come from being outstruck but from being countered effectively:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

“If she asked me, I would gladly tell her. Well, I'm not going to tell it on here, but something different for sure. She [Serrano] has to know she's in there with somebody who's been boxing [when] she's [Taylor] a little kid she's been boxing these boys her whole life. She's strong, she's durable. You know what you can hurt her with, and you know what you can't hurt her with.”

Ad

She continued:

“I feel like Amanda just thinks she can come forward with those strong punches and beat everybody. But in her last fight, she lost on counters. It wasn't that she lost in combat—she lost to counters. She's throwing two punches and then getting hit with four. So I think she needs to maybe add counters to her game.”

Ad

Check out Claressa Shields’ comments below (0:26):

Ad

In their first encounter in 2022, in a back-and-forth affair, Serrano suffered a split decision loss to Taylor. In the second showdown, fate remained the same for ‘The Real Deal’, as she lost via unanimous decision.

Claressa Shields predicts an easy win for Amanda Serrano against Katie Taylor in three-minute rounds hypothetical bout

In the aforementioned interview, Claressa Shields emphasized that if their bout were contested under three-minute rounds, Amanda Serrano would overpower Katie Taylor.

Ad

Shields highlighted the difficulty of adapting to longer rounds, explaining that training for three-minute rounds requires significant preparation, something Serrano has practiced her entire life.

“If Katie Taylor versus Amanda Serrano were three-minute rounds, Amanda Serrano would 100% get a knockout. I think Katie is smart for saying, No, we're going to fight at two minutes, 10 rounds, like we've been doing. Because when you're accustomed to something, that's what you're accustomed to.” [1:26]

“If you don't spar for three minutes and you don't train for three-minute rounds for at least a year, I don’t think it's possible to just adapt. I think Amanda has been preparing for that her whole career—to make that big transition. Right now, she's one of the women who can go three minutes per round, and it's normal for her.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.