Claressa Shields responds to Savannah Marshall wanting to run it back in MMA: "I'm a better street fighter than boxer"

Savannah Marshall is interested in running back another fight with Claressa Shields under a different rule set. The two elite boxers met in the ring in 2022 but Marshall wants a second fight in the cage.

Shortly after her successful MMA debut at PFL Europe 2 on June 8, Marshall appeared on The MMA Hour to discuss a potential second fight with Shields in the smart cage. The 33-year-old former champion confirmed her interest in the fight and declared her belief that she is the better MMA fighter.

Marshall said:

"I'd like Claressa next, yeah... I'm quite confident that I'd do Claressa in the cage whatever I'd need to."

Shields, who sat cage-side for the fight, responded to the statement in the comments on social media to quickly denounce Marshall's claim.

Shields commented:

"Hmm @savmarshall1 I'll say this, I'm a better street fighter than a boxer. You can't beat me in anything combat."

In their high-profile boxing fight in 2022, Shields won via unanimous decision to become the unified middleweight champion.

Claressa Shields vs. Savannah Marshall boxing fight

As two of the biggest stars in women's boxing, Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall became the first women to headline a major fight card in the United Kingdom when they faced each other on October 15, 2022.

Both undefeated at the time, Shields entered the fight with the WBC, WBA, WBF, IBF and The Ring middleweight titles while Marshall owned the WBO belt.

While Shields won a non-controversial decision, the historic magnitude of the fight made many wonder if the two would ever cross paths again. With Marshall making her PFL MMA debut in 2024, the possibility of a second fight in a different sport has been presented.

Like Marshall, Shields began her MMA career at 1-0 but has an overall record of 2-1. 'The GWOAT' most recently competed at PFL vs. Bellator, winning a split decision over Kelsey DeSantis.