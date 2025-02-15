Claressa Shields hints on becoming a mother while outlining her plans for 2025

Boxing heavyweight champion Claressa Shields recently revealed her plans to become a mother while outlining her plans for 2025. Shields, who is considered to be the greatest female fighter of all-time, recently fought in February against Danielle Perkins and defended her WBC and WBF titles, and winning IBF, WBO, and WBA female heavyweight titles.

Shields is also an Olympic gold medalist winning the medal back in 2012. Shields is one of the very few boxers who has set foot inside the MMA octagon.

The 29-year-old made her MMA debut back in 2021 in the Professional Fighting League (PFL), which she won via TKO. Shields fought two more times under the PFL banner winning one of those fights. Talking to FIGHTHYPE regarding her 2025 plans and if a return to the octagon is possible, she said:

"I want to have two more fights this year, then I want to take some time off and maybe have a kid or something. I don't know about MMA, I went there fought three times, and won twice. I feel like I just don't have the time to train MMA."

Check out Claressa Shields' comments below (0:20):

When Henry Cejudo showered praise on Claressa Shields for transitioning to MMA

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo lavished praise on boxing champion Claressa Shields for transitioning into MMA. Cejudo praised the hard work and training Shields put in to go from fighting inside a boxing ring into an MMA octagon.

Cejudo, who himself transitioned into MMA from wrestling, said:

"One Olympic champ, that's hard. To do it two times, is absolutely ridiculous. Obviously, I respect anybody that wins the Olympics but the fact that you're one of the only females to jump into the sport of mixed martial arts. There's a lot of MMA fighters that would transition to boxing, but there's not a lot of boxers that are willing to take a kick [and] get elbowed."

Check out Henry Cejudo's comments below (7:10):

