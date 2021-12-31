Watch: Claressa Shields shows off incredible speed in jab drill

Claressa Shields has been a multi-division boxing champion dominating the women's scene for a long time. She is one of the few boxers to hold WBA, WBC, IBF, and WBO world championship belts and boasts an undefeated record in professional boxing.

In a recent video posted by ESPN Ringside via Twitter, Claressa Shields could be seen practicing some great jabs with her trainer Gerald Tucker. The video showcased her lightning-quick jabs that would prove detrimental against any opponent.

Shields is widely regarded as one of the greatest female boxers of all time, having gone undefeated in 11 professional ring appearances. 'GWOAT' signed a three-year deal with PFL in late 2020 to make her transition to MMA. She made her professional debut in June, defeating Brittney Elkin via a dramatic third-round TKO.

Shields suffered her first professional defeat against Abigail Montes via split decision on the 2021 PFL Championship main card.

Israel Adesanya praises Claressa Shields for mastering different facets of mixed martial arts

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya talked about how difficult it is to master the various aspects of mixed martial arts.

The UFC middleweight champion praised Shields for transitioning to MMA. Shields, according to Adesanya, is deserving of respect for putting her skills to the test in the MMA ring. Speaking about Claressa Shields, Israel Adesanya said:

"People don't understand. How do you think I'm a f***ing world champion? With just one discipline? F*** no! I know how to fight. I could've been a f***ing boxer. Done the whole blueprint like I said. Same as a kickboxer. But I humble myself when I realized I want to be a full-fledged fighter so I humble myself and I learn. I tell you one thing, Claressa Shields has got more ovaries than all you boxers have balls. Cause she actually humbled herself as well and ventured into real fighting. So yeah, I'm a grappler. I wrestle."

