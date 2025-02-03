Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Full results

Claressa Shields secured a dominant victory over Danielle Perkins at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, MI, successfully defending her WBC heavyweight title. Shields controlled the fight with superior speed and accuracy, winning by unanimous decision.

On the undercard, Brandon Moore defeated Skylar Lacy in a competitive 10-round heavyweight clash. Joseph Hicks outpointed Keon Papillion in their welterweight contest, while Leon Lawson III edged out Christopher Thompson in a middleweight battle.

Joshua Pagan remained unbeaten, overcoming Ronal Ron in a lightweight bout.

Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Main card results

Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins

Claressa Shields successfully defended her WBC heavyweight title and claimed the vacant IBF and WBO belts with a dominant performance against Danielle Perkins at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. The fight went the full 10 rounds, with Shields showcasing her technical superiority to secure a unanimous decision victory.

Despite Perkins’ size advantage, Shields’ superior experience and skill set dictated the pace of the fight. Shields landed powerful punches throughout, but Perkins’ defense prevented a stoppage.

However, in the 10th round, Shields managed to knock Perkins down just before the final bell, further cementing her victory. The final punch stats showed Shields’ intent to finish, as she connected on 67 of her 185 power punches, compared to Perkins’ 27 of 135.

The judges scored the fight 100-89, 99-90, and 97-90 in Shields’ favor.

Claressa Shields def. Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision (100-89, 99-90, 97-90)

Brandon Moore vs. Skylar Lacy

The co-main event between Brandon Moore and Skylar Lacy failed to deliver the excitement expected. Lacy struggled against Moore’s punches, frequently resorting to excessive clinching and turning away from exchanges.

As the fight progressed, Lacy’s tactics frustrated the crowd and commentators. The match reached an unceremonious end in the eighth round when Lacy was disqualified for pushing Moore through the ropes, causing the announcers’ table to collapse.

Brandon Moore def. Skylar Lacy by DQ (Round 8, 0:51)

Joseph Hicks Jr. vs. Keon Papillion

Joseph Hicks Jr. entered his fight against Keon Papillion with a significant 10-inch reach advantage. Initially relying on counterpunching, Hicks had to adjust in the latter rounds when Papillion pressured him against the ropes.

Hicks eventually became more aggressive, using his reach offensively and landing decisive blows. In the seventh round, Papillion’s corner threw in the towel after Hicks landed a barrage of punches that left him defenseless.

Joseph Hicks Jr. def. Keon Papillion by KO (Round 7)

Joshua Pagan vs. Ronal Ron

Joshua Pagan faced a tough test in Ronal Ron, an experienced fighter with a strong record. Pagan fought with a low guard, which allowed Ron to land occasional clean shots.

However, Pagan’s conditioning and higher work rate made the difference. Despite some risky exchanges at close range, Pagan remained composed and secured a unanimous decision victory with scores of 79-73, 78-74, and 78-74.

Joshua Pagan def. Ronal Ron by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Caroline Veyre vs. Carmen Vargas

Former Olympian Caroline Veyre dominated Carmen Vargas to win the WBA Intercontinental featherweight title. Veyre controlled the fight with precise jabs, strong footwork, and sharp head movement, making it difficult for Vargas to mount any meaningful offense.

By the third round, Vargas was bloodied and struggling with a swollen right eye. Despite her toughness, Vargas absorbed significant punishment, and her corner opted to let the fight go the full eight rounds. The final scorecards read 80-72 across the board.

Caroline Veyre def. Carmen Vargas by unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Ashleyann Lozada vs. Denise Moran

Making her professional debut, Ashleyann Lozada showcased her Olympic-level skills against Denise Moran. Lozada used her significant height and reach advantage effectively, landing clean shots while maintaining a confident stance.

Despite Moran’s resilience, Lozada’s superior technique led to a clear-cut victory over four rounds. Lozada landed 40% of her punches while limiting Moran to a 20% accuracy rate.

Ashleyann Lozada def. Denise Moran by unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

Undisputed heavyweight title: Claressa Shields def. Danielle Perkins via unanimous decision (100-89, 97-92, 99-90)

Heavyweight: Brandon Moore def. Skylar Lacy via 8th-round DQ

Super welterweight: Joseph Hicks Jr. def. Keon Papillion via 7th-round TKO

Super lightweight: Joshua Pagan def. Ronal Ron via unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74)

Super featherweight: Caroline Veyre def. Carmen Vargas via unanimous decision (80-72, 80-72, 80-72)

Super bantamweight: Ashleyann Lozada def. Denise Moran via unanimous decision (40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

