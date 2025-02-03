Claressa Shields vs. Danielle Perkins: Full video highlights

Claressa Shields delivered a masterful performance in her first appearance of 2025, defeating Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision in a highly anticipated heavyweight championship bout held in her hometown of Flint, Michigan, on Sunday night, Feb 2.

Check out some of the fight highlights below:

Claressa shields getting her hands wrapped for the battle:

Shields made her way into the ring alongside rapper Pappoose:

From the opening bell, Shields showcased her superior boxing skills and tactical brilliance. In Round 1, Shields circled the ring, testing Perkins’ defenses with sharp jabs and a well-timed right hand that marked the beginning of a relentless assault.

Perkins, known for her aggressive southpaw style, attempted to close the distance, but Shields’ movement and timing kept her at bay.

In Round 2, Shields pressed the action, landing two effective combinations while briefly cornering Perkins against the ropes. Although Perkins rallied with a couple of solid jabs, Shields’ persistence was evident as she continued to seek a decisive finish.

The tide turned dramatically in Round 3 when Shields unleashed a powerful overhand right that rocked Perkins early in the round, followed by a barrage of punches that left her visibly shaken. A sharp left hook further compounded the damage, forcing Perkins into a defensive posture for the remainder of the round.

Rounds 4 and 5 saw Shields control the fight with calculated precision. In the fourth round, a counter left hook and a series of triple jabs highlighted Shields’ technical superiority. In the fifth round, a mix of a strong straight right and a left hook demonstrated her power, as Perkins struggled to find rhythm.

The sixth round was dominated by Shields’ effective combination work, including a rapid-fire two-punch sequence that underscored her reach advantage and stamina.

By the seventh round, Shields’ persistence paid off, as a monstrous right hand sent Perkins reeling, clearly establishing the one-sided nature of the contest. In the quieter eighth round, Shields continued to push her advantage with sustained, accurate right hands.

The judges ultimately scored the bout 100-89, 99-90, and 97-90 in favor of Shields, marking a decisive win.

