Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Live round-by-round updates

The Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's heavyweight championship boxing match. Scheduled for 10, two-minutue, rounds, it serves as the main event of this evening's Salita Promotions card.Shields enters the bout at 16-0, with just three stoppage wins. However, she isn't just an undefeated phenom, she is also arguably the greatest women's boxer of all time. For her, the matchup is something of a showcase, as no other woman matches her in the ring.Despite her dominance, she still has everything to lose, as her undisputed women's heavyweight title is on the line. For Daniels, her opponent, however, there's more than championship gold on the line. A win over Shields in professional boxing would distinguish her over every other woman in the sport.While she's 11-2-2, with just one stoppage win, Daniels isn't expected to score the biggest upset in women's boxing history. Thus, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook has Shields as a staggering -4000 favorite, while Daniels is +1300 underdog.The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the headline bout is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's heavyweight title fight.Claressa Shields vs. Lani DanielsRound 1:Round 2:Round 3:Round 4:Round 5:Round 6:Round 7:Round 8:Round 9:Round 10: