  • Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: Live round-by-round updates

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:14 GMT
Claressa Shields (left) vs. Lani Daniels (right) takes place this evening [Image Courtesy: @salita_promotions via Instagram]

The Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels round-by-round updates are here. They provide real-time coverage and live scoring of the upcoming women's heavyweight championship boxing match. Scheduled for 10, two-minutue, rounds, it serves as the main event of this evening's Salita Promotions card.

Shields enters the bout at 16-0, with just three stoppage wins. However, she isn't just an undefeated phenom, she is also arguably the greatest women's boxer of all time. For her, the matchup is something of a showcase, as no other woman matches her in the ring.

Despite her dominance, she still has everything to lose, as her undisputed women's heavyweight title is on the line. For Daniels, her opponent, however, there's more than championship gold on the line. A win over Shields in professional boxing would distinguish her over every other woman in the sport.

While she's 11-2-2, with just one stoppage win, Daniels isn't expected to score the biggest upset in women's boxing history. Thus, it comes as no surprise that DraftKings Sportsbook has Shields as a staggering -4000 favorite, while Daniels is +1300 underdog.

The card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 5:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time), while the headline bout is expected to start at around 11:00 PM E.T. / 8:00 PM P.T.

Follow Sportskeeda for play-by-play analysis and live scoring of the upcoming women's heavyweight title fight.

Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Round 9:

Round 10:

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo Viagem

Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.

Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.

Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.

Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw.

Quick Links

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
