Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels walkout songs: Tracks the boxers have used before 

For Claressa Shields, her walkout game has always packed meaning and purpose. She is set to take on Lani Daniels this weekend atop a solid card in Detroit, Michigan.She once made her entrance to 'The Champion' by Lyric da Queen on the night she claimed the WBC and IBF super middleweight titles. Another walk saw her backed by Detroit rapper Dej Loaf and a live drumline. Most memorably, she had Papoose perform his verse from &quot;Touch It&quot; before a fight in Detroit.Check out the videos below:Meanwhile, Daniels skipped the entrance song altogether in her fight against Razel Mohammed. Instead, her Whanau (refers to the extended family or group in Maori culture) welcomed her to the ring with a live haka. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTony Harrison has gone old-school funk in previous fights, walking out to 'Super Bad' by James Brown. As for the others on the card, Edward Diaz, Pryce Taylor, Robert Simms, Samantha Worthington, Victoire Piteau, Caroline Veyre, and Licia Boudersa, no official walkout tracks have been documented.Shields defends her undisputed heavyweight crown against Daniels on July 26 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The full fight card streams live on DAZN with ringwalks expected around 10:00 pm ET.Shields enters unbeaten at 16-0, while Daniels is the clear underdog. She holds an 11-2-2 record and enters the fight on a seven-fight win streak.Claressa Shields vs. Lani Daniels: When Daniels talked about &quot;living the American dream&quot; ahead of Shields clashWhen Lani Daniels made her first trip to the United States, things didn’t go smoothly. A cancelled connecting flight and a long detour through Texas turned her travel into a frustrating ordeal.But Daniels eventually reached Detroit for the press conference ahead of her July 26 fight against Claressa Shields. Daniels holds the IBF light heavyweight title and was previously the heavyweight champion before vacating. Speaking about the whole experience in an interview with The Ring Magazine, she said:“I’m chuffed. I’m living the American dream. I’ve never been here, so it’s an all-in-one. I get to see other parts of the world while doing something I love. It’s been an adventure. The excitement helped us through.”She added:“I've done the work and deserve to be here. I'm excited to be on this platform. I'm grateful for Claressa for shedding the light she has for women's boxing, and I'm excited for the opportunity to showcase to the world the skills that I know I have.”