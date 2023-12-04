Clay Guida UFC: How many fights are left on the MMA veteran's current contract following record-tying 18th loss?

MMA veteran Clay Guida recently tied the record for the most losses in the UFC. The 41-year-old faced Joaquim Silva at UFC Austin and despite a valiant effort, lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Guida's record in the promotion now stands at 18-18, with his latest loss putting him 2-3 in his last five appearances. Despite the mixed record, 'The Carpenter' remains one of the most popular fighters in the lightweight division.

While his career may not have hit the heights that he'd dreamed of in the beginning, Clay Guida's hard work was awarded with an induction into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019 for his bout against Diego Sanchez at The Ultimate Fighter: United States vs. United Kingdom Finale in 2009.

Despite coming up short this weekend at UFC Austin, Guida has maintained that his desire is to appear at UFC 300 next year.

The 41-year-old was originally coming to the end of his four-fight contract in 2022 when he faced Claudio Puelles. Although he lost that fight, Guida was rewarded for his veteran status and longevity by signing a bumper new deal.

While no details have been officially revealed about his new contract, he has since fought thrice, with reports suggesting new contract ranges anywhere between 4-6 fights.

Clay Guida thanks Dana White for his praise following UFC Austin performance

The 41-year-old faced the young and hungry Joaquim Silva in a lightweight bout, coming up short via unanimous decision. Despite losing every round on the judges' scorecards, 'The Carpenter' showcased a stunning chin and an impressive gas tank.

Following the event, White spoke to the press and was asked his thoughts on Guida. The UFC President then praised the Hall of Famer's chin and his willingness to fight younger opponents. He said:

"I was literally saying to Rogan during the fight, 'How about the chin on him still?' The wars that guy has been in and he still has a chin and still willing to mix it up and stand in the pocket and trade. He looked great tonight, especially against a young and well rounded stud like Silva."

Clay Guida shared Dana White's comments on Instagram and thanked him in the caption. He wrote:

"41 going on 21 !!! Thanks Boss !!! Built to Last !!! #ufc @danawhite"

