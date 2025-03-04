CNN issues statement after Joe Rogan and Elon Musk drag the media outlet into conspiracy theory about Donald Trump's attempted assassination

CNN recently addressed some claims made by Joe Rogan during an episode of his podcast with Elon Musk. During their conversation, Rogan recalled Donald Trump's assassination attempt in Pennsylvania and shared his suspicions about "weird sh*t" going down while dragging CNN for streaming the rally.

On an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE #2281), the UFC commentator spoke about Trump getting shot at during a rally in July last year. Rogan then questioned CNN's live coverage of that particular rally and said:

"You also know that CNN streamed it live, which I do not believe they did for any other rally and certainly not a rally that took place in the middle of nowhere in Pennsylvania. There's a lot of weird sh*t."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (2:29:23):

After Rogan shared his latest conspiracy theory, CNN issued a public statement and addressed the podcaster's statements. The news network dismissed the notion that they were tipped off about the assassination attempt and explained why they streamed that particular rally live.

In a statement provided to The Independent, a CNN spokesperson revealed that it was streamed in anticipation of Trump's VP pick and stated:

"CNN provided live coverage of President Trump’s Butler, PA rally in anticipation of news about his pick for Vice President. Any suggestion contrary to that fact is completely false." [H/t: The Independent]

Joe Rogan and Elon Musk discuss secret propulsion technology and UFOs

In the same episode, Elon Musk spoke about the existence of secret propulsion technology allegedly being possessed by any government or private firms. The Tesla CEO dismissed such claims and explained that despite his top-level security clearance, he's never seen any evidence of alien hardware being tested or used.

Revealing that he wants UFOs to exist, Musk discussed propulsion technology with Rogan on his podcast and said:

"You know my company SpaceX is has the most advanced rocket technology in the world. I think I'd know, right, and to the best of my knowledge, there is not any magic there. There's not like some super advanced propulsion technology. There's nothing even that I'm aware of that works in theory."

He continued:

"I have security clearance, I have top top secret that there is. I have equivalent of, like, an all-access pass from a security clearance standpoint so I don't think they're hiding it from me. Like, do I want UFOs to exist, yes I want UFOs to exist, because that would be really interesting, it would be cool, it's a more boring world where UFOs don't exist or like advanced propulsion stuff doesn't exist, but I’ve seen nothing yet."

Catch Elon Musk's comments below (1:33:09):

