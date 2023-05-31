The coach of AKA (American Kickboxing Academy), Javier Mendez, recently caught up with the Schmo and spoke to him in an interview in Las Vegas Nevada. The two discussed a variety of topics, from Khabib's coaching plans, to the UFC 292 bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

Many believe that O'Malley's striking, and his ability to keep the fight on the feet, will be essential if he is to win. Mendez acknowledged that, but added that intangible factors, such as the heart 'Suga' displays, will be imperative.

Speaking on the bout, he said:

"If O'Malley can keep it off the floor, and keep it at a distance, and use his great striking, it could be an upset. He's got that capability, and he's got the heart. He proved it when he fought, you know, Petr Yan. He proved that he had the heart. He got, you know, lumped up pretty good. I was impressed by O'Malley...What's important is that he has the heart of a lion, and he proved it in that fight."

Check out the whole interview here (skip to 5:46 for Mendez's comments on O'Malley)

Sean O'Malley-Aljamain Sterling to main event UFC 292, Zhang Weili will defend her belt against Amanda Lemos

UFC 292 will go down on August 19 at the TD Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The bantamweight title bout between Sean O'Malley and Aljamain Sterling will serve as the main event. Aljamain Sterling, on his Twitter, shared the fight poster, along with the caption:

"Gonna drag their poster boy all over the canvas in Boston."

Henry Cejudo has also added that if Sterling fails to show up, he is willing to take on O'Malley. Furthermore, Cejudo has expressed a desire to be the back-up fighter, in case the UFC 292 main event falls through.

If odds are anything to go by, Sterling does appear to be the favorite going into the bout. O'Malley opened as a +215 underdog.

While it hasn't been confirmed as the co-main, a strawweight fight between Zhang Weili and Amanda Lemos will also take place on the same night. No other fights have been formally confirmed for UFC 292 as of yet.

Poll : 0 votes