Coach John Hutchinson has Anatoly Malykhin “committed to the old school” boxing style of Russian legend Kostya Tszyu

Anatoly Malykhin is going old-school ahead of his next world title match.

The three-division MMA world champion will defend his ONE heavyweight MMA world title against Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane in one of the featured fights of ONE 169: Atlanta on November 8.

Before Malykhin stares 'Reug Reug' down at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, his head trainer John Hutchinson had him improve his already lethal boxing game.

One fighter coach Hutchinson wanted Malykhin to emulate was Russian legend Kostya Tszyu.

The former undisputed light-welterweight boxing world champion is one of the hardest punchers of his generation, and he developed that power through constant short punches on the heavy bag.

Trending

Malykhin did a similar approach, and Hutchinson showed on Instagram how the triple-champ went bare knuckle during fight camp at Tiger Muay Thai.

"First week in camp for November's MMA heavyweight world title defense in America 🇺🇸. @anmalykhin is focused on conditioning and perfecting our boxing. I'm picturing a world title super fight someday against the elite, best of the best 🏆. Committed to the old-school, traditional @kostyatszyu style 🥊. 4BeltTime #SuperFights #MMA #Boxing #WorldTitle," posted Hutchinson.

Tszyu is one of the most influential boxers from Russia, with a 31-2 (1 no-contest) record and a mark of 25 knockouts to his name.

Coincidentally, Tszyu's son Tim also trains at Tiger Muay Thai with Anatoly Malykhin and ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade.

Malykhin is expected to bring his improved boxing to Atlanta when he defends his heavyweight MMA throne against Kane in his United States debut.

Fans can now enter pre-sale registration for their ONE 169: Atlanta tickets.

Anatoly Malykhin shrugs off 'Reug Reug'

Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane has been having fun talking trash about Anatoly Malykhin, but the Russian knockout monster isn't all that bothered.

Malykhin, who also holds the ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world titles, told ONE Championship in an interview that Kane won't give him any trouble at ONE 169.

"'Reug Reug' usually falls apart after the first [round] anyway -- hands drop, starts grabbing at opponent's shorts or gloves. Kind of a dirty fighter, really. No real threat, though."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback