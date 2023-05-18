Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou recently signed a historic deal with the PFL. 'The Predator' has entered into a strategic partnership with the PFL, where he will have the freedom to box outside the organization.

Added to the deal are his appointment as Chairman of PFL's Africa ventures, and being part of the promotion's 'Super Fight Division', alongside Jake Paul and Kayla Harrison. The fighters in this league will have access to bigger guarantees and a bigger cut of the PPV revenues.

In an interview with Submission Radio, Francis Ngannou's head coach Eric Nicksick revealed which aspect of the PFL deal was most significant to the Cameroonian mixed martial artist. Here's what he said:

"It was a big moment for him. And the first thing he said to me was, 'I got PFL Africa, bubba'. And it pulled at his heartstrings, right? A little backstory - Francis has charities lined up there, he has jiu-jitsu schools out there, he's doing some vocational things for kids to learn how to understand social media. You know, it's almost like a little educational system for them, so they don't have to travel. All they really need is internet, so they can find work."

Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones trade barbs from across promotions

Now that Francis Ngannou has joined the PFL, we can be sure that a fight with the UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is not on the books. However, that hasn't stopped both men from going at each other. Jones takes issue to anyone other than him being referred to as the 'MMA GOAT' or the 'baddest man alive'.

So, it comes as no surprise when Jon Jones took issue to Francis Ngannou referring to himself as the 'baddest motherf****r on the planet'. It all started when Ngannou said the following in a tweet:

"No matter what other promoters say, no matter what other fighters say, no matter what the media says, who do you think is the baddest motherf****r on the planet? Me."

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has reacted to Francis Ngannou's PFL signing announcement

Jones posted the following in response:

"Calling yourself the baddest man on the planet from across the street. Who does that?"

Not one to back down, Francis Ngannou then asked Jones to 'cross the street', that is, to come and face him in the PFL. However, it seems unlikely that a bout featuring Jones and Ngannou will materialize anytime in the foreseeable future.

