Coach shuts down Dricus Du Plessis injury rumors with fiery response, insists Khamzat Chimaev clash still on

It seems the rumors of Dricus Du Plessis suffering an injury have been finally put to rest. The UFC middlweight champion's coach himself, Morne Visser, went on record that there is no injury suffered by du Plessis in training.
In an interview with Submission Radio, Visser provided the facts, and also shut down rumors of Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev bout happening at a specific event. He said:
"We haven't signed a contract, so the fight was never confirmed...No injuries, man. That's bullsh*t. We're fighting Khamzat. We're actually just waiting for the contract. It's gonna be soon, but definitely not UFC 317."
This settles a lot of things. With Dricus Du Plessis' coach himself saying that the possible match isn't going to be at UFC 317 International Fight Week, the MMA world can move on and speculate about other possible headliners. One thing's fore sure, however, the grudge contest is still very much on.
Dricus Du Plessis shut down Khamzat Chimaev by exposing his canceled fights
When rumors of Dricus Du Plessis getting injured started surfacing, Khamzat Chimaev addressed it on X. Needless to say, the Chechen-born fighter was not very kind to his potential rival, inking a rather harsh single-sentence tweet:
"This guy biggest bullsh*t 🤦🏻♂️"
With Chimaev seemingly insinuating that the champion may be feining an injury to get out of their bout, Du Plessis responded by citing their records in the past two-and-a-half years.
The South African pointed out Chimaev has had three fight cancellations/rebookings due to his health issues. Meanwhile, du Plessis was busy, winning the title and defending it once in six fights. He wrote:
"Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5years and tell me who’s bulls*it 👌🏻"