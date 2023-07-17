"Cocaine's a hell of a drug" - Conor McGregor's erratic shadow-boxing in a suit while promoting Proper 12 leaves fans concerned

MMA fans have been reacting to the latest video of Conor McGregor, which shows the Irishman eratictly shadow-boxing behind a bar.

The MMA star hasn't been in the best of lights with fans in recent weeks, mainly due to the ambiguity surrounding his UFC return. After Dana White announced in January that 'The Notorious' and Michael Chandler would coach it out on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) and eventually face-off, there still remains no confirmation of when or if the fight will take place.

In the video he uploaded to his Twitter, Conor McGregor is promoting his Proper No.12 Irish Whiskey to fans. During the video, McGregor begins eratically punching the air and shadow boxing as everybody in the room begins to film him.

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Proper Apple on the rocks and 3 pints of Forged Irish Stout comin’ right up.

Fans have been left concerned by the video, which some believe proves that the Irishman is far from his fighting return. Many also believe it is more evidence that McGregor is taking drugs, such as cocaine. One fan wrote:

"Cocaine's a hell of a drug."

Another fan added:

"Some gear that"

@claytronn even questioned whether or not the Irishman was a fighter anymore. They wrote:

"Are you even a fighter anymore?"

Twitter user @BJPSZN was also convinced McGregor had taken drugs:

"How much white was snorted before this took place man?"

When Conor McGregor ripped into 'booing' Brazilian crowd

Conor McGregor is widely considered as one of the best trash talkers in UFC history. There are a handful of iconic speeches and one-liners from the Irishman, but one such occasion that stands out was in 2015 during the build-up to his fight against Jose Aldo.

One of press conferences was held in Rio de Janeiro, where, understandly, the home crowd weren't too happy with McGregor. During the presser, he was asked about comments by made Aldo, but before he could respond he was hounded by a roar of boo's from the Brazilian fans.

The Irishman refused to buckle under the pressure and instead dropped one of the most iconic moments from his fighting career. He responded back:

“I own this town, I own Rio de Janeiro, I'm sitting up here with my feet on the desk. What's anyone up there gonna do about it? Not one of you is going to do anything about it. My name, the McGregor name, my family's motto is 'S Rioghal Mo Dhream' that means royal is in my blood that goes way back."

He continued:

"So for him to say that he is the king and I am the joker, if this was a different time, I would invade his favela on horseback, and would kill anyone who wasn’t fit to work. But we’re in a new time, so I’ll whoop his a** in July.”

Catch Conor McGregor's iconic response here: