‘Cocky’ Jarred Brooks embraces antagonistic role: “I’m here to put entertainment on a f***ing pedestal”

ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks doesn’t mind being the ‘heel’ and feeds off the criticism from his detractors.

It’s not even a facade or a character he puts on just for the camera. ‘The Monkey God’ could care less about what you think of him and simply wants to smash every challenger standing in the way between him and greatness.

In a candid interview with the South China Morning Post, Brooks offered an expletive-laden response to those who do not appreciate his unapologetic candor:

“I don’t care if you guys think I’m cocky. I don’t really give a fuck at this point. I’m here to make money, and I’m here to make belts, and I’m here to put entertainment on a fucking pedestal.”

Watch the full interview:

By now, we all know Brooks marches to the beat of his own drum and has risen up the 125-pound ranks on his own terms.

The Mash Fight Team standout destroyed fan favorites Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, Bokang Masunyane, and the division’s longtime overlord, Joshua Pacio.

The petulant Brooks did so with a huge grin on his face.

Now, he wants to ragdoll another extremely popular superstar and perhaps add a second ONE world title to his trophy case.

The 30-year-old will forego the four-ounce gloves in the meantime, as he figures in a grappling-only bout with Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling crown in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The nine-fight spectacle will emanate from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on August 4. Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch the entire card live in US primetime free of charge.