Cody Stamann says fighting has helped him overcome adversity

Cody Stamann all set to return against Jimmie Rivera at UFC event on July 16th.

UFC 250: Stamman v Kelleher

Cody Stamann lost his younger brother just before returning to the octagon at UFC 250. Cody Stamann dedicated that fight to his brother where he said that he was going to keep his brother in his memory and he was not delaying his return to the octagon because that is what his brother would have wanted. After securing the win, Cody Stamann gave an emotional tribute to his fallen brother.

Cody Stamann is now all set to return to the octagon on July 16th against contender Jimmie Rivera. Ahead of the fight at the media day, Cody Stamann was asked about how he is coping up with the schedule and how was he dealing with the loss of his brother.

Cody Stamann started off by saying that he wasn't the kind of person who would sit around waiting and feeling bad for himself. Cody Stamann said that he moves forward in life living the best life he can, just the way his brother would want.

“That’s the kind of person I am,” Cody Stamann “I don’t like to sit around and feel self-pity or feel bad for myself or be sad. I like to just kind of dust myself off, get up and keep going forward and be the best man I can. Not only that, but the only thing I can do now for my brother is just live the absolute best life that I can. I’m just taking advantage of every opportunity I can get and leave no stone unturned.”

Cody Stamann said that fighting played an important part in this. Cody Stamann revealed that it was fighting which had helped him overcome a lot of hard things in life. He went into detail stating that, it was fighting which taught him how to deal with tough times. Cody Stamann said that in a fight you have to keep pushing no matter how hard you're hurt and that is what helped him in such times.

“I think it’s going to help me work through everything,” Cody Stamann said. “Fighting has definitely been one of the most positive things in my life. It’s helped me come through a lot of hard things. Fighting kind of taught me how to deal with the hard times. Fighting isn’t easy. Fighting is the hardest sport there is. You definitely don’t get enough credit, and fighting teaches you to be tough and to be mentally strong all the time, no matter what’s happening. Even if you’re getting your ass kicked, you have to be able to push, and that’s something as a fighter and a man that I’ve done through all this.”