Colbey Northcutt announces pregnancy on Instagram

Colbey Northcutt surprised her fans through her Instagram page earlier this week when she announced that she is three months pregnant.

The 28-year-old ONE Championship women’s flyweight competitor posted a couple of pictures of herself together with her husband, fellow martial artist and fighter Raymond Lee Daniels.

The post was accompanied by a caption that hinted at how far along she is in her pregnancy:

Fans and friends were naturally elated by the news, as the comments were filled with congratulatory messages.

ONE women’s atomweight world champion Angela Lee, who also welcomed a baby girl earlier this year, expressed her excitement for the news through a comment:

"Oh my goodness yay!! Congratulations Colbey! 😍 Sooo happy for you!"

Fellow ONE Championship fighters ‘Killer Bee’ Bi Nguyen and Jackie Buntan also congratulated Colbey Northcutt for this amazing milestone in her life.

She and her husband’s little bundle of joy will come into their lives about three years after they decided to tie the knot in 2019.

The next chapter for Colbey Northcutt

While Colbey Northcutt is no doubt excited about this latest development in her personal life, it will put a bit of a delay in her professional goal. Colbey, who is the sister of Sage Northcutt, has expressed her desire to become the first women’s flyweight world champion in ONE Championship.

A proven world champion in karate, Colbey Northcutt transitioned to MMA a bit later than her brother but has shown promise in the sport. She's racked up five wins and two losses across her amateur and professional career.

As we have seen with Angela Lee’s journey to motherhood, it may take at least two years before we see Colbey Northcutt in a ONE Championship Circle again.

Since announcing her pregnancy in October 2020, Lee has not actively competed to focus on her baby. She is set to defend her world title in 2022 against ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix winner Stamp Fairtex.

For her part, Colbey Northcutt has competed twice in ONE Championship since 2019.

While there’s a chance that the inaugural title for the women’s flyweight division will be introduced during her absence, it doesn’t mean that she can’t one day raise the belt.

For now, Colbey Northcutt seems to be focused on the only thing that matters – the coming of her baby girl sometime in 2022.

