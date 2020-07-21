Colby Covington calls Jorge Masvidal "pathetic" for asking for a rematch against Kamaru Usman: "He lost every round"

Colby Covington undoubtedly gave Kamaru Usman the toughest fight of his career and also the most entertaining one last year at UFC 245 as the two faced off in the final UFC PPV fight of the decade.

In the epic five-round war, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington surprised everyone by not utilizing their wrestling at all, choosing to have a stand-up fight all five rounds. It was a close fight that could have gone either way in a decision, but Kamaru Usman made sure that it wouldn't go to the judges as he TKO'd Colby Covington in the final minute to retain the UFC Welterweight Championship.

The same wasn't the story at UFC 251 when Kamaru Usman defeated Jorge Masvidal. Though the PPV had far higher anticipation, the main event turned out to be a standard Kamaru Usman fight as The Nigerian Nightmare dominated Masivdal through five rounds using his wrestling.

Jorge Masvidal then stated that he's only interested in a rematch against Kamaru Usman and not a money fight against Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz. Colby Covington spoke to MMA Junkie and slammed him for asking for a rematch:

“It’s pathetic that he’s out there asking for a rematch,” Covington said recently. “He lost every round, dude you got destroyed. I won three rounds off ‘Marty Fakenewsman,’ you’re not on my level Jorge and you know that. Deep down inside, you could say whatever you want to the media and talk all that (expletive) before, guess what (expletive), I’m not at American Top Team no more, we could do this anytime.”

Colby Covington admitted that he didn't watch the full fight as he "fell asleep". Colby Covington called Kamaru Usman the most "boring fighter" in UFC history and slammed Jorge Masvidal for his hype, stating that his 15 seconds of fame were up and that he got "exposed" for not being a well-rounded fighter.

Colby Covington's next fight

Colby Covington is expected to face Tyron Woodley later this year. Dana White confirmed that Colby Covington has signed the contract and they're now waiting on Tyron Woodley to do the same.

It's going to be an interesting fight, but after Woodley's one-sided defeat to Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington will be considered a heavy favorite. Tyron Woodley has wanted to fight Colby Covington since last December. It's now all set to happen and we'll get the confirmation as soon as the former Champion signs the contract.