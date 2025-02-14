Colby Covington claims Islam Makhachev "knows he doesn't match up well" with him: "He's all talk"

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington recently made some bold claims about reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. In a Q&A session uploaded to Covington's YouTube channel, Chaos was asked if he'd ever move down to Islam Makhachev's weight class and take his title.

Known to be willing to face anyone, anywhere, anytime, Covington gave a surprising answer, saying:

"You know, I wouldn't [move down]. Just because I don't want to have to cut all those chromosomes. I don't want to have to have a sh*tty life and just worry about cutting weight all the time. I want to focus on getting better as a martial artist. Working on my craft. That's important to me."

He continued:

"Islam [Makhachev] mentioned before that he would move up to 170 and fight me. He doesn't want to face me. He knows he doesn't match up well against me. It's all just talk. I'm not a weight bully; I'm not going down to 155 and just weight bully these little kids. I want to fight in my real natural weight class."

Check out Colby Covington's comments here (1:27):

Aside from Islam Makhachev, Colby Covington also talked about Dustin Poirier

While Colby Covington doesn't seem to be interested in facing Islam Makhachev at 155 pounds, he is very much looking to face Dustin Poirier at 170. There have been rumors circulating of the former interim UFC lightweight champion choosing Covington as his final fight before retiring, though promptly shot down by 'The Diamond' himself.

'Chaos' seems to have taken offense to this, saying:

"He's [Poirier's] has been scared of my shadow for years, ever since we trained together in that old gym. The guy just knows what I bring to the table. He knows he can't beat me. He can't even get a lucky punch on me. He's not even willing to try like his friend Jorge [Masvidal], you know. At least he [Masvidal] tried. Dustin doesn't even want to try. He's going to retirement knowing that I owned his soul." [0:57 onwards in the aforementoned podcast]

