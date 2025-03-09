Colby Covington goes on an expletive-laced rant at LeBron James over Stephen A. Smith beef: "Do you not realize we have Constitutional amendments"

Colby Covington renewed his rivalry with LeBron James in light of the NBA star's recent verbal altercation with Stephen A. Smith. Covington has a history of criticizing James, often focusing on James' political and social leanings. Although James has never publically responded to Covington's criticism, the MMA star has continued to make harsh comments over the last few years.

In a recent video posted by @full_send_mma on X, Covington was asked to share his thoughts on James' tense interaction with Smith. Responding with an expletive-ridden rant, Covington stated:

"What a sc*mbag, bro! Like, dude, it's America. Freedom of speech, LeBron... Do you not realize we have constitutional ammendments for a reason? Oh yeah, you don't care about that. You're bought and sold by the Chinese finger puppets. So, you're a sc*mbag LeBron. You don't care about this country that made you all that money.

He added:

"I hope you get sick and get worse, I don't want to say any worse, but you're a terrible human being. You put targets on the backs of our law enforcement officers, our first respondents, who you use privately for your family and for the security of yourself. You're just not a good person. You're despicable and I despise you. Come see a real *** and get your a** knocked out without your private security."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

James' recent controversial interaction with Smith has become a significant topic of discussion in the sports entertainment community. Following the Los Angeles Lakers' victory over the New York Knicks, James confronted Smith regarding his critical comments about James' son, Bronny James.

Smith had questioned whether Bronny was ready to compete in the NBA, and James was not pleased with these remarks. According to Smith, during the confrontation, James repeatedly told him to "stop f***ing with my son."

