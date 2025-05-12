  • home icon
  • Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo engage in verbal warfare during Celebrity Poker tour, fans react: "Too much cringe in 1 room"

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified May 12, 2025 02:49 GMT
Henry Cejudo (left) and Colby Covington (right). [Images courtesy: @ufcanz and @colbycovington on Instagram]
Fans reacted as UFC stars Colby Covington and Henry Cejudo engaged in a verbal altercation during a recent celebrity poker tour. Cejudo and Covington are known for their promotional tactics, although a large section of the MMA community typically finds their methods controversial or 'cringe'.

In a recent video posted on Cejudo's personal Instagram account, he can be seen arguing with Covington as the crowd watches on. Both men hurled insults at each other citing their competitive abilities, stature in the sport, among other aspects of their personalities.

Although many words were exchanged, both men appeared to be in good spirit, suggesting that the altercation could be a lighthearted banter.

@ChampRDS re-posted the video on X.

Check out Henry Cejudo and Colby Covington's heated interaction below:

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts. Most fans made lighthearted remarks, commenting on Covington and Cejudo's recent losses and controversial promotional tactics.

One fan commented:

"Too much cringe in 1 room."

Another fan wrote:

"Battle of the washed"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions
Colby Covington's controversial assessment of Australian MMA fighters ahead of UFC 315

During a recent interaction with Jon-Bernard Kairouz, Colby Covington downplayed the quality of Australian MMA fighters, stating:

"I love Australia, the country is amazing... But the fighters there, I feel bad for you guys. You get loser fighters like that, they're not exciting, they're never going to reach the pinnacle of the sport. They're just going to be entry-level fighters."

When asked to give his prediction for the UFC 315 main event showdown between Belal Muhammad and Australia's Jack Della Maddalena, Covington said:

"I don't have anybody, because I think the fans are losing this fight because no one's going to be watching and no one cares. I would rather do anything else than put a thought into those two bums."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Covington's comments appear to be in stark contrast with the reality. Fighters from Australia and New Zealand have made a lasting impact on the global MMA community in recent years. Fighters such as Robert Whittaker, Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, among others, are widely regarded as some of the best fighters of all time.

Meanwhile, Maddalena became the fourth fighter from the region to capture the undisputed UFC title, defeating Belal Muhammad by unanimous decision at UFC 315 to get the welterweight belt wrapped around his waist.

