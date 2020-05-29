Colby Covington: I’m not in the feelings business. I’m in the money-making business. 

UFC Singapore Fight Night

Colby Covington in a series of recent interviews has confirmed that he has parted ways with the American Top Team. The decision which was earlier speculated to have come because of Colby Covington's brash nature turned out to be a business decision.

In an interview soon after his name disappeared from ATT's website , Colby Covington said,

"That is correct. I am affiliated with Colby Covington Incorporated as of now. I'm my own team, you know. I love Dan. Dan Lambert is still a great friend to me and a mentor. He's a second father to me. Dan Lambert gave me an opportunity. I can't thank him enough. He's good people. You know but it's time to move on. Everybody knows all good things must come to an end. I fulfilled my debts there. I was there for 10 years."

Colby Covington has officially parted ways with American Top Team.



We had a long chat about it. Here’s a portion. Full interview up on YT and the pod shortly. https://t.co/Je4VEfSybw — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 27, 2020

Colby Covington hits at former teammates

In a recent interview, Colby Covington has now unleashed upon former teammates. He said that Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal's constant complaining was the reason the gym was unstabilized. He said,

"A lot of people were sensitive, namely “Doufus” Dustin [Poirier] and “Street Judas” [Jorge] Masvidal. They had feelings. They don’t want to fight me in the cage. They’d rather go cry to Dan Lambert and beg him to protect their precious little feelings cause if they fight me in the cage, they know what’s going to happen. I’m going to tear them limb from limb."

Colby Covington further continued his rant against teammates basically saying he wasn't in the business of feelings.

“I’m not in the feelings business. I’m in the money-making business. I’m in the Colby Covington business. That’s why this was the biggest thing. I’m Colby Covington Inc. now. I’m no longer affiliated with a team. I’m my own team.”

When asked what exactly was the problem, Colby Covington unleashed a wave of a fiery rant against his three former teammates.

“The best way I can put it — Joanna “Jordaycheck” is a c**t. Dustin “Doofus” Poirier is a b*tch and Jorge “Street Judas” Masvidal is a p*ssy. And Jorge running all these narratives to the news ‘oh he’s my teammate, I can’t fight him.’ Guess what? I’m not your teammate no more. I’m not your roommate but I’m still your f****ng daddy, b**ch. So what’s your excuse now, Jorge? I’m ranked higher. I’ve got a better record. I’m more relevant. Why won’t you fight me now? Want to know why he won’t fight me? Cause I’m still his f****ng daddy. Cause I give him spankings.”