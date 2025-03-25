Colby Covington makes feelings known as he breaks down how a fight against "cardio kickboxer" Sean Strickland would go

Colby Covington welcomed the idea of fighting Sean Strickland at middleweight. Covington and Strickland, two of the most polarising UFC fighters, are known for their controversial opinions and promotional tactics. A potential fight between them is likely to garner a lot of attention.

During a recent interview with Submission Radio, Covington shared his thoughts on fighting Strickland and how their skills match up, stating:

"Oh, absolutely. It's an interesting fight. I like that fight. I don't see any danger out of him. He's not like a power puncher. He's just a cardio kickboxer. He comes forward, so, you know, I could put him on his a** and I'll match his pace. So if that's what the UFC wants, I'd be willing to go up to middleweight."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below (12:33):

Colby Covington explains why he thinks he can do well against Sean Strickland at middleweight

Colby Covington is generally considered one of the smaller welterweights, and during the peak of his professional MMA career, some experts had even expressed a desire to see him compete at lightweight.

Conversely, Covington believes that he is well-equipped to compete at middleweight. In the aforementioned interview with Submission Radio, Covington said:

"I started my career at middleweight, I was weighing 183 and I started my professional career at 185 because no one would fight me at 170. So, you know, I'm familiarized with '85. To be honest, I've always trained with the bigger guys."

He added:

"That was always my thing in the gym, that I want to train with the bigger guys. So that, when I get in there, you know, the guys at 170 are going to be cakewalks. So that's an interesting fight [against Strickland] if the UFC wants, and they think that can do good business, then I'd love it." [12:58]

Covington and Strickland are both coming off losses in their recent fights. While Covington suffered a third-round TKO (Doctor's stoppage) loss against Joaquin Buckley in December 2024, Strickland lost to Dricus du Plessis in the middleweight title fight rematch at UFC 312 in February.

While the two have exchanged some wors on social media in the past, the UFC brass has never made a comment regarding the fight so far.

