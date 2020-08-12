Colby Covington makes a prediction for Tyron Woodley fight - vows to make him leave on a stretcher 

Colby Covington will be returning on September 19th to take on Tyron Woodley - the former UFC Welterweight Champion. Tyron Woodley lost his last two fights - the first time in his career that he's gone on a two-fight losing skid.

Interestingly, both fights saw him lose all five rounds in one-sided unanimous decision defeats. In the eyes of many, Colby Covington has the chance of doing the same - making it 15 lost rounds in a row for Tyron Woodley.

Be that as it may, Colby Covington isn't interested in taking it to the judges' scorecards. Speaking to MMAFighting, Colby Covington said that he expects to see the best Tyron Woodley we've seen to date, but said that the fight won't go to a decision. Determined to prove himself as the best 170-pound star in the world, he said:

“I’m leaving no doubt that I am the best welterweight in the world. I’m going to add another world champion to my resume. My long list of amazing resume I already have. I’m going to finish him, it is not going to the judge’s decision I promise you that. He will get left unconscious inside that Octagon.”

Colby Covington said that if he doesn't leave Tyron Woodley out on a stretcher, then he didn't do his job:

“If Tyron Woodley does not leave the Octagon on September 19 live on ESPN on a stretcher then I didn’t do my job,”

Colby Covington in the hunt for gold again

Colby Covington had a crack at bitter rival Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 last December. He lost in the last minute of the fight via TKO. It proved that he was the second-best Welterweight in the world. However, Gilbert Burns will be next in line for a title shot and will presumably fight Kamaru Usman at UFC 256 in December.

A win over a former Champion in Tyron Woodley could place Colby Covington just one win away from another title shot.