Colby Covington reveals the reason behind delay in Jorge Masvidal fight - "He was asking for more money"

Colby Covington has claimed that Jorge Masvidal had been asking for more money all this while, which eventually led to the delay in the booking of their fight.

At UFC 272, Covington and Masvidal will finally cross paths with one another and look to settle their heated rivalry inside the octagon. The welterweight pair will headline the March 5 pay-per-view.

During the recent UFC 270 Weigh-In show, Covington bashed 'Gamebred' and claimed he accepted the fight as soon as the contract was offered to him. 'Chaos' added that the UFC has been trying to book a fight between him and Masvidal ever since he beat Tyron Woodley in 2020.

"I mean honestly, does anybody actually believe anything Jorge says to the media? I mean, he says so much stuff it's all fake news, you can't believe anything that guy says. As soon as Hunter Campbell called me, I signed on the dotted line before he called me. I've been signing that contract for the last two years, they were trying to make this fight after I finished Woodley and finished off his career." - said Colby Covington.

Covington stated there was no hesitation on his end in regards to signing the contract to fight Masvidal. But according to the former interim UFC welterweight champion, 'Gamebred' was the one asking for more money.

'Chaos' concluded his bold statement by claiming that Masvidal is aware that his upcoming fight with Covington is a 'career-ending fight' for the BMF Champion.

"There was no hold up on my end, it was only hold up on his end. He was asking for more money, he wanted this, he wanted that so. He knows this is a career ending fight for him." - added Colby Covington.

Colby Covington will look to get back on the win column with a win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272

At the UFC 272 pay-per-view in March, Colby Covington will look to get back in the win column with a win over Jorge Masvidal. The former interim welterweight champion is on the back of yet another loss to Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

A win for Colby Covington could put him directly back into title contention once again. However, 'Chaos' has made it clear that he remains open to fighting another former teammate in the form of Dustin Poirier in 170. 'The Diamond' has teased the possibility of moving up to welterweight officially.

For Jorge Masvidal, the reigning BMF Titleholder is in a must-win situation heading into UFC 272. 'Gamebred' is on the back of two successive defeats to reigning welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and will look to avoid a third straight loss.

