Colby Covington's dream of becoming the Governor of Florida draws waves of fan criticism - "Perfect since he's all talk and no action"

Colby Covington recently outlined his plans for life after calling it a career in mixed martial arts. The 35-year-old American stated that he's eager to join politics and one day become the Governor of Florida, his current state of residence.

It's no secret that Covington shares a close relationship with former POTUS Donald Trump and considers the 77-year-old real estate mogul his idol. The former interim welterweight champion has also participated in Trump's rallies and rarely misses an opportunity to voice his appreciation for him in public.

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with Patrick Bet-David on the PBD Podcast, Covington opened up about his political aspirations and revealed that he's inspired by Trump. While 'Chaos' would love to run for a position in the U.S. Congress or Senate, his dream is to become Governor of Florida someday. He said:

"I do want to get into politics one day because I want to fight for what I believe in. I want to get into Congress, maybe the Senate, maybe something like that. Maybe be the Governor of Florida. That would be my ultimate dream to be the governor of this state.”

After @MMAFighting posted his quotes from the interview on X, fans couldn't help but take to the comments section to express their thoughts on Covington's statements.

Expand Tweet

One user slammed Colby Covington:

"He'd be great for politics, actually. Spoon-feed everyone a bunch of BS, then not deliver. He'd be perfect."

Another wrote:

"A few more strikes to the head, and he'll make a great running mate for Trump."

A person wrote:

"Nobody wants a loser in office, lmao."

This user said:

"Perfect since he's all talk and no action"

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @MMAFighting on X

Chael Sonnen doubts Colby Covington will fight step into the octagon after UFC 296 loss

Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Colby Covington failing to capitalize on his third championship opportunity.

'Chaos' went up against UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Despite many expecting Covington's wrestling pedigree to shine, 'Rocky' comfortably held his own over five rounds. Edwards ultimately won the fight via unanimous decision.

Expand Tweet

At the UFC 296 post-fight show, Sonnen spoke to Jon Anik and Dominic Cruz about Covington's future. He said:

"He’s had three world title fights, he was an interim champion, he never lost, he woke up one day, he wasn’t the interim champion. He fought the reigning ‘BMF’ champion, dominated him, and never became ‘BMF’ champion... I just don’t know if he wants to start over... I don’t know that we see Colby Covington again."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:30):