Colby Covington sees eye to eye with Sean O'Malley with scathing rant about previous MMA management 

Colby Covington seems to agree with what Sean O'Malley had to say about MMA managers.

The UFC bantamweight champion has been quite vocal about his disregard for managers in the sport of MMA and how he likes to handle his career alone. According to Sean O'Malley, the managers get paid for not doing much, and it's a shame that they try to take a percentage of everything the fighter makes.

Interestingly, Colby Covington has also been of the same thought. Back in 2020, 'Chaos' let go of his management agency, VaynerSports for not being transparent with him. According to Covington, the management agency was hiding crucial things from him.

Speaking of the same during a recent interview with James Lynch, Covington was asked to comment on Sean O'Malley's stance against managers. He replied by saying:

"The thing with Sean O'Malley and what he said about the management, I can completely agree with that James. That's exactly what I went through, when I had a management before, there was no transparency. The management company was not telling me anything that the UFC was telling me."

He added:

"Managers are disgusting man, there's no transparency, they don't tell the fighters what's really happening and what's going on with their careers. They try to create divide between the UFC and the fighter. They try and paint the UFC like they're the bad guy when no, the UFC is the good guy, they're changing people's lives."

Catch Colby Covington's comments in the video below (24:36):

Colby Covington wants to fight in the UK after potentially winning the UFC welterweight championship

After being out of action for over a year, Colby Covington is set to return to the octagon against Leon Edwards. The welterweight championship fight will take place on December 16 in Las Vegas. During the aforementioned interview with James Lynch, 'Chaos' named the location where he wants to make his first title defense if he goes on to win the title against Edwards.

Claiming that he would bring the title back to the UK and defend it there, 'Chaos' said:

"I've already made the promise...I'm going win that undisputed title on December 16th and I'm gonna bring that title back to the UK and I'm gonna defend it there for those people cause they deserve a show cause they're electric, and those are some of the most just thoughtful...just genuine fans I've ever met in my life."

Catch Colby Covington's comments in the video below (1:07):