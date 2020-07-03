Colby Covington wants a "winner takes all" fight against "overpaid" Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington last fought for the UFC Welterweight title in December 2019.

He's ready to face Jorge Masvidal under some special rules.

Colby Covington is ready to return to the Octagon. He last appeared in the main event of UFC 245, where he lost to Kamaru Usman in arguably the best Welterweight Championship fight in four years at that point.

The man who Colby Covington is now targeting is his former best friend turned bitter rival, Jorge Masvidal. Gamebred hasn't fought since November last year when he defeated Nate Diaz at UFC 244 in Madison Square Garden.

Speaking to BJPENN.com Radio, Colby Covington suggested a "Winner takes all" fight against Jorge Masvidal:

“Honestly, if me and Jorge fought, we could do it all or nothing—put all our pay check to the winner. I don’t need nothing if I lose, but I know I’m not going to lose, so I’m not really too worried. Let’s see how confident he is then. Let’s see how confident he is then as a BMF. He’s a scared m**********r. He ain’t a BMF. He’s an SMF. His 15 seconds of fame are over. He’s a broke m**********r, and soon enough, he’s going to be coming, crawling out of his little hole, begging to fight me.”

He thinks that Jorge Masvidal is overpaid and that he never should have gotten what he did against someone like Nate Diaz:

“I can’t relate anything with Jorge,” Covington said. “I think that he’s been overpaid as it is. I think he got a fake participation Bernie Sanders trophy as it is. He got paid to fight Nate Diaz, the soy boy. You should never be paid to fight Nate Diaz. That guy’s washed up, 20 years past his prime, double digit losses, 50-50 fighter. For you to get paid as good as you got paid to fight Nate Diaz, you should be sending letters to Dana White every week, like, ‘thank you so much, Dana, for giving me that free money.’

Colby Covington's ATT situation

Colby Covington has to find a new home after leaving American Top Team in Coconut Creek, Florida. He praised Dan Lambert but blasted his decision to ban trash talk - something that Colby Covington has made his name from. He felt that it was taking away his platform and that nobody had a right to tell him to stop talking trash.