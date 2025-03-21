  • home icon
Colby Covington will make a shocking confession about his "Mr. America, bully from college" persona after retirement, predicts UFC veteran

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Mar 21, 2025 05:55 GMT
UFC icon makes intriguing prediction about Colby Covington. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
UFC icon makes intriguing prediction about Colby Covington. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

UFC icon Paul Felder recently shared his thoughts on Colby Covington and his loud persona. The former lightweight contender believes Covington plays a brash, unfiltered character as a fighter and often puts that role to use when a fight needs to be promoted. However, 'Chaos' may be running out of juice on that front.

Covington is widely considered among the most boorish personalities in the UFC and is well-known for his trolling skills. The former interim welterweight champion often puts his gift of the gab to use in the build-up to his fights and is known to hurl personal insults at his opponents whenever the opportunity presents itself.

While Covington has never admitted it, many believe that his persona isn't real and he needs to get into character whenever the cameras are rolling. In a recent conversation with Michael Bisping, Felder opined that Covington's fake persona may be "fading" and he's struggling to keep it up. Felder said:

"I think his persona is fading. I think he's struggling to keep up that MAGA, Mr. America, bully from college persona these days. I think he's himself struggling to get through it... He's only doing it to keep himself relevant. I think when he's finally retired he'll be the first person to admit to you that it was all complete bullsh*t. 100%."
Catch Paul Felder's comments below (1:21:05):

youtube-cover
Colby Covington teases return at UFC 317 while revealing plans to meet with Dana White

Colby Covington last fought Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa this past December and was beaten via a third-round TKO after the doctor stepped in to stop the contest. It appears 'Chaos' is gearing up to make a return to action at UFC 317.

In an interview with Full Send MMA, Covington revealed that he's eyeing the UFC's annual International Fight Week in June to make his octagon come back and said:

"I'm hoping to come back during International Fight Week in June. I'm gonna talk to Dana... Hopefully, we can chop it up and figure out who's next."

Edited by Nishant Zende.
